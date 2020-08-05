According to the Canada Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025 report, Canada data center market size will cross $3.5 billion, growing at a CAGR Of Over 3% during the period 2020-2025.

Private clouds are popular

Compass Data Centers, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Bell Canada (Equinix), eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the Canada data center market. The IoT spending in Canada is expected to reach around $20 billion by 2025, with the spending expected to reach $8 billion in 2025. BFSI and ITeS are likely to dominate cloud spending in Canada.

Bell, Quebecor, and Rogers Communication are some of the major players in the telecom industry in the country. Rogers Communication is planning to invest around $3 billion for 5G investment in 2020. Equinix acquired Bell Canada data centers in May 2020, similarly, Compass Data Centers acquired Root Datacenters in July 2019. Private clouds are popular in industries like government and financial services. The cloud computing market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 20% during 2019-2025.

While Canada currently hosts over 150 data center facilities, Toronto is the leading market with around 50 data centers, followed by Montreal with over 30 data centers and Vancouver with over 20 data centers.

Key Highlights of the Report: