According to the Canada Data Center Market- Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025 report, Canada data center market size will cross $3.5 billion, growing at a CAGR Of Over 3% during the period 2020-2025.
Private clouds are popular
Compass Data Centers, Cologix, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions, Bell Canada (Equinix), eStruxture Data Centers, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the Canada data center market. The IoT spending in Canada is expected to reach around $20 billion by 2025, with the spending expected to reach $8 billion in 2025. BFSI and ITeS are likely to dominate cloud spending in Canada.
Bell, Quebecor, and Rogers Communication are some of the major players in the telecom industry in the country. Rogers Communication is planning to invest around $3 billion for 5G investment in 2020. Equinix acquired Bell Canada data centers in May 2020, similarly, Compass Data Centers acquired Root Datacenters in July 2019. Private clouds are popular in industries like government and financial services. The cloud computing market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 20% during 2019-2025.
While Canada currently hosts over 150 data center facilities, Toronto is the leading market with around 50 data centers, followed by Montreal with over 30 data centers and Vancouver with over 20 data centers.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The cloud server market is likely to grow with the high adoption of cloud-based services.
- The adoption of NVMe Flash devices is expected to have a significant impact on the market.
- The majority of facilities have installed generators with over 2 MW in N+1 redundant configuration.
- The market is to witness an increase in the design of facilities that aid in supplying waste heat, where the waste heat from data center cooling units will be supplied homes or commercial buildings in the nearby community for heating purposes during winter seasons.
- The majority of investment in Canada comes through greenfield or brownfield developments. The modular/prefabricated architecture is popular among on-premise deployment enterprises.
- Intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Canada.
