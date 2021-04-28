Canada15Edge Data Centers, a provider of colocation data center solutions, announced that it has combined with Whipcord, an Alberta-based cloud and colocation provider to form Whipcord Edge Data Centers.

To support customers’ growth in Canada

The transaction will allow Whipcord Edge to support the continued growth of its customers in both Eastern and Western Canada. Together, the company’s Toronto and Alberta-based locations will allow Whipcord Edge to provide cross- Canada solutions for its clients to protect their mission-critical data and information technology infrastructure.

Joe Damiani, CEO of Whipcord Edge commented,

“We’re excited to bring together two teams that have delivered high-touch Customer service for years. Together, we offer an expanded service portfolio across Canada giving our domestic and international customers more options in different regions.”

The combination of C15Edge and Whipcord will further enhance the service offerings of both companies, providing geo-redundancy and cross-country network access for its clients while continuing to guarantee that their data will reside within Canada.

Whipcord Edge is focused on IT risk mitigation at the network edge, including:

Hybrid solutions spanning colocation, private and public cloud

Data protection and Disaster Recovery solutions

Secure dedicated and multi-tenant private cloud solutions

Resilient and secure colocation solutions

“This transaction represents the first phase of our continued growth. We’re excited to expand our reach as we bring our in-house services to the Toronto market. Both teams are very well aligned in terms of vision, strategy and execution,” said Dan Hamilton, COO of Whipcord Edge.

