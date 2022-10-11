Cargill launches NatureCool 2000, the first plant-based dielectric immersion cooling fluid designed for data centers.

Cargill’s new solutions provide 1,000 times more cooling capacity along with up to 60% less energy usage compared to conventional air cooling.

NatureCool 2000 is made from 90% vegetable oil, along with performance-enhancing additives.

Cargill’s new solution is also CO2 neutral with a Global Warming Potential of zero, helping make applications adopting the fluid more sustainable. NatureCool 2000 has a 10% higher heat capacity than synthetic immersion cooling fluids. The new solution is also better for fire safety with a very high flash point of 325°C. Unlike synthetic fluids, NatureCool fluid doesn’t self-ignite and flames out after the heat source is removed.

Immersion cooling, while still a relatively new technology, is quickly becoming the preferred method for cooling electronic equipment as data generation and online activity continues to skyrocket. NatureCool takes the benefits of immersion cooling to another level by offering a high-performing plant-based solution, making the process even more sustainable. Kurtis Miller, managing director of Bioindustrial business at Cargill said,

« Immersion cooling is the new frontier of technologies that allows for more efficient, higher performing systems that also help make the IT industry more sustainable. In just the last 10 years, data center power usage has increased from several hundred kilowatts to several hundred megawatts, an over 1,000 times increase. As chip density continues to rise and the amount of data generated seems endless, we need to find more efficient and sustainable ways to operate these complex systems. »