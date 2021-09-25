Carrier Global Corporation announced that it is acquiring Nlyte Software, a data center infrastructure management software. Carrier aims to expand its business’s access to the growing DCIM segment, complement its Automated Logic Controls business to create integrated customer solutions, and help fulfill its strategic focus on sustainable and intelligent solutions with Nlyte’s data center expertise.

Centralized management of all data center resources

Nlyte helps customers manage their IT infrastructure and drives digital transformation of data centers with its DCIM software that provides centralized management of all data center resources. Nlyte will become part of Automated Logic Corporation, Carrier’s building automation, and controls business, within Carrier’s HVAC segment. ALC WebCtrl building automation and Nlyte DCIM systems combination will offer users a complete intelligent solution. Doug Sabella, CEO of Nlyte said,

“This transaction strengthens and expands our data center offerings. As a leader in the DCIM market, we will be able to offer new solutions and value-added customer services for HVAC equipment, building automation, controls, security, and fire systems. With Carrier’s global footprint, Nlyte will be able to reach new segments and geographies.”

See more Data Center News