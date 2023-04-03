Cato Digital, a provider of low-cost, low-carbon bare metal infrastructure, announced its expansion into the Hudson Interxchange (Hudson IX) data center at 60 Hudson Street in New York City. Neu.ro, a company that specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning, will be the first to run its platform on Cato’s bare metal, enabling companies to train, fine-tune, and run their own private GPT-like services such as ChatBots, semantic search, document processing, generative AI, and more.

Half of the cost of major cloud providers

Cato’s bare metal infrastructure is priced at half the cost of major cloud providers and is a revolutionary solution for companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Unlike traditional bare metal offerings, Cato’s solution combines circular economy hardware, stranded data center power capacity, and clean energy to directly address scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. The result is an extremely cost-effective compute platform that directly lowers the carbon footprint of customer workloads.

As one of the largest internet hubs in the world, with high-density power, low latency, and a broad mixture of global brands and services, Hudson IX is the ideal location for the Cato bare metal solution. This interconnected facility is a crucial global aggregation point with access to 300+ carriers and NYC’s most expansive connection to transatlantic cables. By deploying the Cato Bare Metal platform, Hudson IX is enabling a cost-effective solution for its tenants and partners while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact of the facility.

Neu.ro is a good fit for Cato’s bare metal infrastructure, as the company specializes in AI and ML workloads that require scalable computing power. By running Neu.ro’s MLOps platform on Cato’s bare metal, end-users benefit from Cato’s low cost and low carbon footprint while also enjoying the high-performance capabilities required for AI and ML workloads. This partnership allows Neu.ro to offer customizable GPT-like services to its clients while maintaining data security and cost-effectiveness.

Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato said,

« We’re thrilled to be working with Hudson IX and Neu.ro to bring our low cost, low carbon bare metal platform to New York. Hudson IX is the ideal data center partner with one of the world’s most concentrated hubs of internet connectivity. By simultaneously launching the Neu.ro platform at Hudson IX’s 60 Hudson St. facility, we are enabling highly sustainable computing that ranges from general purpose to leading edge GPT-like services. »

Uri Soroka, CEO of Neu.ro said,

« We’re excited to be the first AI/ML ops company to run our platform on Cato’s bare metal. We have built sustainability into our platform from day one. Our software optimizes the performance and efficiency of machine learning and AI workloads. By running on Cato bare metal, we accelerate the reduction of carbon. Our customers directly benefit from this combined solution by not having to make a trade off between cost or sustainability. »

Tom Brown, President and CEO of Hudson IX said,

« Hudson IX is delighted to be a critical partner to amplify Cato’s Bare Metal platform. Our world-class data center’s robust interconnected ecosystem and expansion capacity enable customers to accelerate their reach and scale. »