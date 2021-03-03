A provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide CDS launched three new services for enterprise data center support that spans all major infrastructure brands and models. The new services, all extensions of the CDS Raytrix MVS platform, include CDS RapidStart, CDS CoverageNow, CDS DiscoveryNow, CDS Warranty+.

More flexible and granular

CDS RapidStart deploys advanced process standards and methodology to create the industry’s fastest and most complete onboarding experience. CDS CoverageNow identifies and provides coverage for unknown or undiscovered data center inventory to minimize the risk of service transitions and align coverage across the data center environment.

Daniel Newton, CEO of CDS, said,

“These services are the result of listening to our customers and partners. We heard that we could make a significant impact on two key phases of the customer journey — specifically around managing the beginning of that journey, via onboarding, as well as managing inevitable change during that journey. We’ve made the process of transitioning to MVS much easier, more predictable, and less time-consuming via RapidStart. And with CoverageNow and Warranty+, we’ve introduced more flexibility and granularity around the management of servers, network, and storage.”

CDS DiscoveryNow conducts a thorough discovery and documentation process to identify all gaps and minimize risk. CDS Warranty+ provides a custom 4-hour parts replacement option for select mission-critical items when next-day delivery isn’t good enough for the urgency of the business-supporting system.

