Chayora has opened a new office in Shanghai in order to support continued infrastructure expansion. The new office is located at the center of Pudong, the central Shanghai business district.

Expansion in mainland China

Chayora, headquartered in Hong Kong, develops hyper-scale, world-class designed and operated, scalable data centers and data center campuses in China. With this new office, it will provide the main base for and support Chayora’s recently appointed Executive Vice President, Sales for China, Shining Xiao and Chayora’s Executive GM for the Eastern Region, Kevin Sun and their growing team supporting sales and new developments in China.

Oliver Jones, Co-Founder and CEO, Chayora, said,

“Chayora is making significant investments and is expanding rapidly within China and we celebrate the opening of this new office which will be a springboard for our establishment of data center facilities in Shanghai and enhance the support for our staff based there. Shanghai, with its adjacent provinces of Jiangsu and Zhejiang, is a key location for the international finance sector, for both international and domestic cloud operators and for other key customer sectors we support, and we are delighted to open this office to join our network of other operating locations.”

In 2019, the company opened an office in central Beijing to provide local support to the company’s large data center campus being constructed in nearby Tianjin.