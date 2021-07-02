Check Point Software Technologies has expanded the capabilities of its Quantum Hybrid Data Center Security solution to deliver the most advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers.

Flexibility to securely move workloads

The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances give businesses the flexibility to securely move workloads between the data center and cloud on demand.

Frank Dickson, IDC Vice President of Security and Trust, said,

“With the emergence of distributed SaaS applications and the need to better support remote workers, the modern data center is rapidly evolving to a hybrid architecture, with both on-premises and cloud operations. Check Point is enabling global enterprises to secure their hybrid data centers, extending hyperscale security, and simplifying management and operational efficiency on-premise and in the cloud.”

Check Point’s complete Hybrid Data Center Security portfolio delivers the highest level of threat prevention for the data center, advanced performance in daily operations, automated and scalable data center operations, scalable security management, and compliance.

