Chenbro has launched the RB23708-U2 rackmount server barebone. With the support of dual 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and 24 DIMMs, RB23708-U2 delivers large memory capacity, flexible storage, and toolless design for HPC solutions. The RB23708 that is an easy-to-use barebones server solution Notably offers Apache Pass, IPMI 2.0 & Redfish compliance, and includes Intel RSTe/Intel VROC options. In addition to this, this server solution is ideal for hosting Video, IMS, SaaS, and similar storage-focused applications.

Features & Benefits

• Supports Intel S2600WFTR motherboard

• Supports hot-swap 8 x 2.5″ HDD/SSD

• Supports 4 x FHFL + 2 x FHHL + 2 x HHHL PCIe card

• Supports 1+1 CRPS (80+ Platinum)

• Optimizes thermal performance by 6 x 6038 mm hot-swap cooling fan

• Toolless fan module, fan cage, top cover, HDD tray, slide rail, PCIe bracket

• Optional tool-less slide rail

The RB23708 barebone can be customized to meet a customer’s needs, including personalized silkscreens, logo plates, and tailor-made bezels to create a Data Center Rackmount in the customer’s brand image.