Chenbrois will be exclusively showcasing a selection of upcoming products at the CloudFest 2021 virtual exhibition, held between March 23 to March 25. The virtual exhibit will host information on the newest servers, including SR113, RM25324, and the upcoming Intel platform.

New tower server chassis and RM-series rackmount servers

CloudFest 2021 is the top cloud event of the year, bringing the full spectrum of the cloud and hosting community together to explore the future of internet technology. Each day of CloudFest will cover different themes, including The Intelligent Cloud, Web Pros in the Cloud, and The Secure Cloud.

Eric Hui, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Chenbro, said,

“We are excited to present our latest, upcoming platforms to customers and partners at CloudFest, 2021. The new SR-series tower servers and RM-series rackmount servers represent our commitment to providing cutting-edge barebone Enterprise solutions across AI, Edge, Cloud, and Storage-centric applications”.

Chenbro will be previewing the upcoming SR113, a new GPGPU tower joining the Chenbro line of tower server chassis. The SR113 offers dual usability as a rackable 4U server chassis and in a desktop tower set-up. In addition to this, several new rackmount and storage servers are showcased at the event.

The Chenbro team will be ready to assist visitors through live video chat during the exhibition hours. Private meeting opportunities are also available on request.

