China Mobile International Limited (CMI) has opened a data center in Germany. The purpose-built Tier III facility is located in Frankfurt, the financial capital of the European Union. Frankfurt Data Centre serves as both an International Network Exchange hub and an Internet Data Centre (IDC).

Connecting CMI’s Singapore and UK data centers

The new Frankfurt facility connects with CMI’s Singapore and UK data centers, its Global Network Centre in Hong Kong and its extensive global mobile communications and cloud network infrastructure. With this addition, CMI aims to strengthen the international connectivity of iConnect, an integrated solution for carriers and deliver enterprise services to businesses worldwide via CMI iSolutions and mCloud.

Dr. Li Feng, Chairman & CEO of CMI, said,

“CMI is locating our second data center in Europe in Frankfurt to help provide secure and reliable high-speed connections and enable closer ties between Europe and Asia. COVID-19 has meant more users spending more time online, with increased reliance on digital tools for remote working and learning and online shopping. This in turn means greater demand for cloud and content delivery solutions. CMI provides professional one-stop-shop services to help carrier and enterprise customers respond to and meet the needs of their users in a new era of digital globalization.”

Located in Mörfelden, the CMI Frankfurt Data Centre is designed with two individual cable lead-ins with dual diversity paths and advanced nine-layer security control.

