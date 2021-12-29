China National Development and Reform Commission has announced new data center development plans to support Beijing. According to the plans, the data center clusters will be located in the northern Inner Mongolia region, northwestern Ningxia region, Gansu province, and southwestern Guizhou province.

Renewable energy could be used

The commission has stated that the planned data centers might be using green energy with low-carbon emissions. The chosen regions could be able to deliver the data centers green energy with wind and solar power.

Earlier this month, the commission had warned the local governments about « blindly and disorderly » deploying the data centers. The warning was made because of the country’s targets for peak carbon emissions in 2030 and becoming carbon neutral in 2060.

China National Development and Reform Commission has also told the local governments not to provide incentives for the companies to build data centers outside of the national hubs, which are determined by the Chinese government. The announcement of four data center clusters has revealed those national hubs’ locations.

See more Data Center News