Chindata Group announced its financial results for the third quarter of this year, maintaining excellent performance in terms of renewable energy reserve and net-zero transition. The results show that Chindata Group has 400MW of renewable energy reserve available for development, which will provide 600 million kWh of green power annually when added to the grid. This will directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 564,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

Chindata Group has been implementing green power consumption solutions including but not limited to direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, development of renewable energy power stations, and development of integrated power generation-grid-load-storage projects.

It is estimated that the 100 million kWh green power procured will directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

During China’s first nationwide green power transaction in September this year, Chindata Group completed the procurement of 100 million kWh. Such volume represented around 1.26% of the overall transaction, making Chindata Group the largest buyer of green power in the digital infrastructure industry. It is estimated that the 100 million kWh green power procured will directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

In terms of innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, as a long-term participant in the Zhangjiakou « Four parties green power trading mechanism », Chindata Group has consumed 440.2 million kWh green power through the mechanism since 2018. This has directly reduced greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 415,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Chindata Group is currently pushing forward the construction of a 150MW smart photovoltaic power plant oriented for local power consumption, which is expected to generate around 200 million kWh of electricity annually upon completion. It will directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 212,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

