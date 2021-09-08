Chindata Group announced the first digital infrastructure corporate participant of the United Nations Global Compact in the Asia Pacific in the sixth year of establishing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For developing zero-carbon data centers

With this move, the company will promote a shared global vision of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in collaboration with other members. The United Nations Global Compact brought together 13,000 organizations and corporate participants from over 170 countries as a corporate sustainability initiative to help realize the United Nations’ SDGs.

In December 2020, Chindata Group became the first company in China’s internet industry to launch a 2030 Carbon Neutral Roadmap. In addition, the company is investing in clean energy generation with an installed capacity of no less than 2GW by 2030. With its 2030 Carbon Neutral Roadmap and technological innovation, Chindata Group aims to help China meet the 2060 carbon-neutral pledge.

Chindata Group will proactively explore opportunities to develop zero-carbon data centers, adopt white-box model equipment manufacturing, and transform data centers as the foundation of the digital economy.

