Chindata Group announced its financial results for the second quarter of this year ended June 30, 2021. The company posted second-quarter revenue of US$106 million, up 64% year over year, and a quarterly net profit of US$10 million.

Ongoing transformation

Chindata Group’s IT capacity in service reached 361MW, an increase of 24MW quarter over quarter. The company IT capacity was under construction, and now grew to 217MW, with a substantial rise of 64MW. In terms of energy efficiency, it recorded total electricity consumption of 797 million kWh and an average PUE of 1.22. Moreover, ongoing core capabilities saw the company increase its number of core patents by 25 in the second quarter, reaching a total of 256 patents.

Mr. Jing JU, Chief Executive Officer of Chindata Group, said,

“Differences in the underlying capabilities of players will likely become a key driver of diverse performance. However, the pandemic has also disrupted the supply and demand chain in the broader Asia Pacific emerging markets, posing challenges to implementing new solutions. Chindata Group has remained fully dedicated to core capacity build-up covering green-field development, integrated energy solution, and white-labeling of key digital infrastructure equipment to further cope with these challenges. We constantly support our industry-leading clients in the zero-carbon transformation and swift scalability of their business in the Pan Asia Pacific region.”

Chindata Group maintained a sustained and stable financial performance with abundant cash flow and efficient capital utilization during the reporting period.

See more Data Center News