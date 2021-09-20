China introduced its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. After this announcement, Chindata Group, a carrier-neutral hyper-scale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, participated in China’s first nationwide green power transaction and completed procurement of 100 million kilowatt-hours. Chindata expects to power its digital infrastructure by green electrify produced from renewable energy power plants.

Four significant initiatives for strategic development

China is expected to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. According to public data, a total of 259 domestic Chinese entities participated in this green power transaction, with a total transaction volume of 7.935 billion kWh.

Through its participation, Chindata Group has identified four major initiatives for the strategic development of its green power consumption ecosystem, including direct green power trading, innovative regional green power consumption mechanisms, development of renewable energy power stations, and development of integrated power Generation-Grid-Load-Storage projects. In addition, the company will continue the implementation of strategic upgrades.

Renewable energy power plants to provide green electricity

Chindata Group has consumed 440.2 million kWh of green power through this region’s green power consumption mechanisms and reduced green gas emissions by around 415,000 tons. With local renewable resources as leverage, Chindata Group also aims to develop renewable energy power plants to provide consistent green electricity for its digital infrastructure.

Notably, its 150MW smart photovoltaic power plant oriented for local electricity consumption is expected to produce approximately 200 million kWh annually upon completion, directly cutting around 212,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent every year.

See more Data Center News