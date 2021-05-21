OCP solutions provider, Circle B announced a strategic partnership with a digital connectivity network provider, DCspine. Users will be able to seamlessly connect their infrastructure to other data centers, over a software-defined network through DCspine’s redundant dark fiber and Circle B-maincubes’ data center facilities.

Seamless connection

It will also be more pronounced as the datacenters anywhere across the Netherlands can be provisioned across a single line allowing mirroring of servers. This is possible as the companies provide a framework through which the workload can be split across different data centers.

The duo also stated that the partnership will foster a robust digital infrastructure as the partnership will leverage the benefit of OCP-based datacenters being linked together through the region’s leading interconnectivity provider. Bram de Schepper, Account Director, Eurofiber-DCspine, said,

“With this partnership, customers in the Benelux region and Frankfurt will benefit from easy access to efficient storage and compute resources based on Open Compute, as they will be able to access Circle B services at all DCspine datacenters. This is highly relevant to a growing number of customers that opt for infrastructure as a service instead of managing their own equipment, allowing them to focus on their core business.”

