CloudFabrix partnered with Verge.io, a provider of Software-Defined Datacenter solutions. Through this partnership, CloudFabrix combines its AI-based Asset Intelligence & Operations with Verge.io data center virtualization operating system. This integration will provide a complete data center transformation for enterprise and channel service provider (CSP) organizations.

For creating operational excellence

Verge.io complements the CloudFabrix value of reducing complexity and creating operational excellence for clients. This combination of technologies helps organizations avoid the ever-present Supply Chain constraints and security issues.

Bhaskar Krishnamsetty, Chief Product Officer at CloudFabrix, said,

“Never before has the combination of AI-based Asset Intelligence and a data center virtualization operating system been used to assure a successful data center transformation. We’re incredibly excited to work with Verge, who’s well known for pioneering the Software-Defined Data Center space, to facilitate the smooth transition to a Verge.io virtualized data center with minimal risk for our clients.”

In addition, CloudFabrix’s new Robotic Data Automation (RDA) platform that powers AI/ML tasks, advanced analytics, and end-to-end digital IT automation will be used. RDA enables automated data preparation, data integration, data sharing, and hyper-automation across IT function like AIOps, Observability, ITSM, and DevOps/SRE.

Matt Wenzler, CEO of Verge commented on the partnership,

“We’re thrilled to assist CloudFabrix with taking the guesswork out of the digital transformation process and reducing risk through the VergeOS platform. This strategic partnership will help organizations realize operational efficiency, cost savings, and a high ROI, and I look forward to working with CloudFabrix for many years to come.”

