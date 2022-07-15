Cloudflare opened four data centers in the past 12 months in Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart, and Christchurch, increasing its network footprint in Australia and New Zealand.

With a total of nine cities in Australia and New Zealand, Cloudflare is aiming to deliver a faster and more reliable internet experience to users in the region

Cloudflare A report says that cybercrime increased in Australia by 13%, equating to one report of a cyberattack every eight minutes in 2020 and 2021.

The content delivery network and DDoS mitigation company Cloudflare added new data centers to its portfolio in the last few months. The company said that four data centers were opened in Australia and New Zealand to deliver a faster and more reliable internet experience to users in the area.

Reports of cyberattacks every eight minutes

The location of data centers plays a crucial role in better security and faster internet streaming of websites, applications, and corporate networks. Therefore content delivery companies try their best to be close to their customers. As per this strategy, Cloudflare opened another four data centers in Australia and New Zealand located in Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart, and Christchurch. With these four openings, the company reached nine regional data centers. Raymond Maisano, head of Cloudflare Australia and New Zealand, said ;

« Opening four additional data centres across the region furthers our mission of providing faster, secure, private, and reliable Internet for all. »

Australia and New Zealand have been hit by a large number of cyber attacks. Cybercrime reports in Australia increased by 13%, equating to one report of a cyberattack every eight minutes in 2020 and 2021, considering a small portion of the world’s population that the country holds. A higher proportion was categorized by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) as “substantial” in impact. Reports of criminal or financially motivated actors also increased by a similar percentage in New Zealand.

With these additional four centers, Cloudflare will manage a more secure internet in the region. Cloudflare’s presence was established long ago in the region, with its first opening network to Sydney in 2012. Currently, the company’s network has reached more than 270 cities in more than 100 countries. Kathmandu and Rip Curl are also included as their customers in ANZ.