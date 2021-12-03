Neterra.Cloud is the brand under which Neterra now provides infrastructure-as-a-service: cloud servers, leased servers, IT services, hybrid solutions, backup-as-a-service, IPv4 addresses and DDoS protection solutions. Neterra.Cloud brand inherits Cloudware for better compliance with corporate identity and easier recognition of services as part of the portfolio of global connectivity and telecommunications solutions provider Neterra. Neterra.Cloud is also the address of the new website.

Reservation is guaranteed

Neterra’s 25+ years of experience in international markets has proved invaluable both in the design of cloud infrastructure and in the provision and maintenance of other IT and telecom services of the company. The cloud platform of Neterra.Cloud is designed in a way that even in the unlikely event when all control servers go offline, the active cloud servers on the hypervisors will continue to process uninterrupted.

The contents and configuration of the primary server are replicated in real-time to at least one other server, which can automatically replace the first one if needed. Through a special controller and around-the-clock monitoring system, experienced engineers monitor the parameters of the servers in real-time.

As a result, software professionals and businesspeople receive diverse, innovative, and technically sound solutions: all of them in reliable and secure, independent data centers – owned by Neterra, with high-speed and secure connectivity, technical equipment, and expertise. Neterra.Cloud’s passion and desire to constantly develop and improve the services it offers is a guarantee that businesses and customers receive the latest and well-functioning solutions.

