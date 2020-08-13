Digital transformation consulting and managed IT services provider, Green House Data announced that software solutions for club operations provider, Clubessential is leveraging its hybrid cloud solution to better address expanding business needs and guest expectations of its growing client roster. After its substantial growth, Clubessential needed to modernize an inherited legacy IT environment being used to host front and back-end web applications as well as Payment Card Industry (PCI)-compliant payment applications. The company also stated that Green House Data’s team worked closely with Clubessential to architect, test, and roll out redundant VMware virtual servers in conjunction with a custom private cloud using colocated hardware and dedicated SSDs.

From 40 physical servers to 15 virtual servers

According to the statement, nearly 40 physical Windows and SQL servers were consolidated down to 15 virtual servers with minimal to no downtime. Modernizing the environment significantly reduced the licensing compliance requirements and costs. Jason House, Clubessential’s Chief Technology Officer said,