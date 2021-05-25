CoreSite, a provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., released its 2021 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with IDG Communications.

Saving up to 60% on cloud connectivity with colocation

This annual report examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements, and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision-makers. The 2021 survey findings indicate that a diverse multi-cloud hybrid IT architecture can fuel transformation.

John Gallant, Enterprise Consulting Director at IDG Communications, said,

“As businesses continue to empower remote workers and fortify their digital footprints in response to pandemic-induced changes, colocation has emerged as an essential pillar in a successful hybrid IT strategy. The 2021 survey findings demonstrate that a diverse multi-cloud hybrid IT architecture can fuel transformation, foster resiliency and achieve important business outcomes.”

Findings within the report include:

Increased security and flexibility/scalability were reported as top-two primary reasons to migrate workloads to a colocation solution

Thirty-five percent surveyed say that colocation lowers operational costs and improves TCO

Almost half (46%) of respondents say their companies are gravitating to an operating expense model for IT spending

Ninety-three out of 100 IT leaders say they are confident their colocation partners can enable future transformation initiatives

Ninety percent of respondents say interconnection to cloud providers is critical or important

“Colocation enables enterprises to save up to 60% on cloud connectivity, compared to telecommunications or software-defined network offerings, and roughly 70% for data replication expenses,” according to Steven Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at CoreSite.

See more Data Center News