North America’s network-neutral interconnection and hyper-scale edge data center company, Cologix announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an interconnection facility from Zayo in Vancouver as a part of the company’s investment strategy in Canada. The company also announced its plans to expand its facility with 10 MW of IT power with the TOR4 hyper-scale data center. The company recorded 22% growth in 2020 in Canada, due to increased customers demand.

Vancouver and Toronto investments

Cologix plans to invest in the Vancouver site to increase its capacity by 4.2 MW. The company also stated that Zayo will remain a key customer at the site and it will provide connectivity solutions for customers.

Cologix is also expanding its TOR4 hyper-scale data center by 10 MW of power. The facility offers dark fiber connectivity between TOR4 and TOR1. With its flexible design option, the facility can be expanded according to the growing demand in the region. Cologix’s network-dense ecosystem provides more than 200 Canadian-based networks and approximately 600 networks across the company’s footprint. Bill Fathers, CEO of Cologix said,

“We continue to invest in deep connectivity and scale in Canada in response to accelerated demand for cloud deployments at the network edge. Today, Cologix hosts 75% of Canada’s direct cloud onramps at our data centers, including three in Vancouver with Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and Amazon Web Services, and access to thousands of miles of dark fiber routes in the provinces of British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario. This site acquisition in the heart of downtown Vancouver, where data center space is in short supply, fits into Cologix’s interconnection growth strategy by continuing to expand our Canadian footprint to support edge cloud traffic growth.”

See more Data Center News