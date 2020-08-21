Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, signed a definitive agreement to purchase vXchnge‘s 16,000 square foot data center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cologix will have more than 60,000 total square feet of data center space in the 511 building, Minneapolis’s carrier hotel and the most connected building in Minnesota.
A strong data center market
Minneapolis’s data market was the 12th busiest market for data center leasing in the United States last year. With this acquisition, the Cologix Platform aims to reach more space, power and connectivity in the region. In addition to this, the company will have dozens of customers operating within this data center as well as additional capacity to respond to growing customer demand. According to the announcement, new customers will be able to accelerate their digital transformations with access to Cologix’s robust ecosystem and low latency cloud onramps to AWS via Amazon Web Services Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute.
Bill Fathers, Chairman & CEO of Cologix, talked about the acquisition, saying,
“Minneapolis continues to be a strong data center market with enterprises seeking dynamic cloud ecosystems and onramps to support their cloud migrations. We are thrilled to continue our investment in our Minneapolis footprint by adding our fourth interconnection hub in the market in response to customer demand. With added capacity in the 511 building, we will enable more businesses to connect to Cologix’s robust ecosystem of networks, clouds and partners very quickly through the Cologix Platform to meet their growing business needs.”
