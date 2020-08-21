Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, signed a definitive agreement to purchase vXchnge‘s 16,000 square foot data center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Cologix will have more than 60,000 total square feet of data center space in the 511 building, Minneapolis’s carrier hotel and the most connected building in Minnesota.

A strong data center market

Minneapolis’s data market was the 12th busiest market for data center leasing in the United States last year. With this acquisition, the Cologix Platform aims to reach more space, power and connectivity in the region. In addition to this, the company will have dozens of customers operating within this data center as well as additional capacity to respond to growing customer demand. According to the announcement, new customers will be able to accelerate their digital transformations with access to Cologix’s robust ecosystem and low latency cloud onramps to AWS via Amazon Web Services Direct Connect and Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute.

Bill Fathers, Chairman & CEO of Cologix, talked about the acquisition, saying,