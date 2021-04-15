Cologix, North America’s network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with vXchnge to acquire a five-acre campus with an existing 9 MW of power, with room to expand by a further 10 MW, in Silicon Valley, the world’s second-largest interconnection hub.

A network-dense hub

This Santa Clara site serves as a network-dense hub and has a rich ecosystem of fiber-based carriers that continues to attract traffic-intense global customers. The site has received industry recognition for its power and resource design efficiencies.

Cologix CEO Bill Fathers said,

“Silicon Valley continues to have one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the world with strong fiber connectivity to Internet backbones and a growing density of hyperscale on-ramps. This acquisition fits into Cologix’s cloud-first growth strategy by expanding our national footprint into the heart of Silicon Valley, starting with an established interconnection hub. Through this acquisition, we will fulfill our strategic goal of providing total coverage of the U.S. markets with cloud gateways in Ashburn, Silicon Valley, Dallas, Minneapolis, New Jersey, Jacksonville and Columbus, OH – complementing our national coverage of Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.”

This agreement will bring Cologix cloud, software and carrier customers as well as land to expand in response to accelerated demand for cloud deployments at the digital edge. This acquisition will strengthen the Cologix Platform with more space, power and connectivity in the region, while enhancing Cologix’s market position as an interconnection leader.

Customers on this campus will get access to Cologix Access Marketplace, which provides on-demand connectivity to onramps including Amazon Web Services Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform Interconnect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud Direct Link and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, as well as to many other cloud platforms and network services.

