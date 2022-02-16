Network-neutral interconnection and hyper-scale edge data center company, Cologix announced its latest investments to expand its portfolio in North America. Cologix also introduced a new name for the company’s hyper-scale edge data center, Scalelogix which will focus on addressing the growing demand.

Scalelogix portfolio

The new brand’s data centers are located with carrier hotels and annexes at the company’s campuses, interconnected with access to its ecosystem of more than 600 networks across the continent and 29 cloud onramps, including the major cloud providers.

Three multi-tenant Scalelogix facilities located in Columbus, Ohio and Montreal, Canada, comprising 440,000 square feet and providing 70 Mw of power are currently operated by Cologix. Scalelogix also announced its plans to build three additional data centers which will be located in Ashburn, Virginia, Columbus, Ohio and Silicon Valley, California. Cologix’s new data centers will comprise approximately 1 million square feet and provide 200 MW of power. Bill Fathers, Chief Executive Officer of Cologix said,

« As we support our customers’ growing businesses and continue to invest in the digital infrastructure that underpins the growth of the digital economy, Cologix will aggressively expand its hyper-scale edge data center footprint. We will develop Scalelogix data centers in our current and new markets across North America to match customer demand. We’ve seen exponential growth in applications that need to be located at the very edge of fixed, 5G and public cloud networks and Scalelogix data centers are uniquely able to meet this demand in our markets. »

