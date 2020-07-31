Cologix announced the launch of an upgraded version of is Access Marketplace which offers customers to quickly find and directly connect to more than 1,600 businesses in Cologix’s robust ecosystem. Network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem, and hyper-scale edge data center company, Cologix’s software-defined interconnection (SDI) solution enables simple, scalable, secure connectivity in minutes via a self-service portal to connect to most popular cloud providers. Customers also will be able to customize private connectivity to the cloud from an automated portal to virtually and dynamically provision circuits.

Access Marketplace 3.0 Highlights