Network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem, and hyper-scale edge data center company, Cologix announced the appointment of Ken desGarennes to the Cologix Board of Directors, effective August 10. He spent 10 years at Zayo Group, where he led 45 acquisitions and the company’s Initial Public Offering in 2014. desGarennes’ experience also includes finance, corporate development, and private equity investment across the communications and technology industries.

Highlights:

desGarennes is a Senior Operating Partner with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and supports Stonepeak’s investments in communications infrastructure.

He served for ten years as the Chief Financial Officer of Zayo Group, overseeing all financial operations of the business and financial deals. In 2011, he was recognized by the Denver Business Journal as CFO of the Year for his work with Zayo.

Prior to Zayo, desGarennes served as CFO at Wire One Communications.

desGarennes received his B.S. in finance from the University of Maryland in College Park.

Bill Fathers, Cologix’s CEO & Chairman said,

“Ken brings more than 20 years of executive experience in communications and technology to the Cologix Board of Directors. He is a recognized financial leader with tremendous business acumen and was instrumental in leading Zayo’s corporate growth strategies. We expect Ken’s connectivity background to provide valuable insights to the Cologix team as we grow our interconnection platform to support digital transformations.”