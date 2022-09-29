Cologix announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Laura Ortman as CEO , effective October 12.

North America’s network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, Cologix announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Laura Ortman as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 12. Laura currently serves as the company’s President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Ortman is succeeding former CEO Bill Fathers. He will remain as Chairman of Cologix’s Board of Directors and as a Senior Operating Partner at Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets and the controlling shareholder in Cologix.

Ortman has 25 years of experience as a global leader of technology companies, holding executive leadership positions at Equinix and VMware. During her leadership at Cologix, Ortman led strategic sales and revenue strategy, focusing on improving customer relationships and broadening the company’s go-to-market strategy. Ortman’s role evolved to drive product, technology, and IT strategies. Ortman was also behind some of the key decisions, such as the launch of Scalelogix and platform innovation. Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix said,

« I am excited to lead this exceptional and high-performing organization through its next chapter of growth. It is an honor to lead and work alongside the amazing team at Cologix. I look forward to building on the strong foundation and positive growth we have established over the past few years. I want to thank Bill for his vision, leadership, partnership, and collaboration over the years. »