Network-neutral interconnection and hyper-scale edge data center company, Cologix announced its plans to expand its campus in Columbus, Ohio. The company is expanding the campus with a new COL4 site that adds 40 MW, bringing Cologix’s total capacity in Columbus to approximately 70 MW. The company also stated that over the next few years, Cologix is planning to deploy over 200 MW of total capacity in the Columbus market.

Google Cloud Interconnect

Cologix also adds direct connectivity to Google Cloud through a new Google Cloud Interconnect onramp, at COL2 and COL3 data centers. Google Cloud will also expand its presence at COL3. The new Google Cloud onramp enables:

Direct, private connections to bypass the public Internet

Predictability and optimized speed with Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect

Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities

COL4 will offer massive scale and interconnection to meet next-generation cloud infrastructure requirements and the ability for hyper-scalers to meet space requirements. With the acquisition, the company adds greenfield space to what is already the largest network-neutral data center campus in Columbus.

Key Land Acquisition Highlights:

The land parcel is proximate to Cologix’s Columbus campus, located at the corner of Alta View Blvd and Worthington Wood Blvd.

Called COL4, the facility will offer more than 250K of total space in a new carrier-neutral data center, including approximately 117K of raised floor space across six data center halls.

COL4 will offer pre-constructed, completely diverse, scalable and redundant fiber paths between COL1, COL2 and COL3 with direct access to the Google and AWS cloud onramps as well as OhioIX.

Cologix (Cloud Campuses) offers access to space, power and connectivity required for hyperscale, cloud service provider, network and enterprise customers to build and scale quickly.

Across the Cologix Platform, customers can access robust ecosystem of 450+ network providers, 28 direct onramps to Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect, and more than 1,800 customers across North America.

Bill Fathers, CEO, Cologix, said,

“We have seen a surge in demand for our existing facilities that includes a 32 MW hyperscale edge facility built less than 2 years ago. In response to accelerated demand of cloud connectivity at the edge, Columbus is a priority to expand our hyperscale edge footprint. The market has been bolstered by Google Cloud, AWS and Facebook deploying major footprints in the area.”

