Colocation, cloud, and managed services provider, ColoHouse announced the acquisition of Quonix, including Data102 and Turnkey Internet data centers. The investments expand ColoHouse’s market footprint and services. Valterra Partners funded the company recently to create a dominant data center and cloud solutions company to meet the complex needs of customers.

Three new data center locations

ColoHouse’s portfolio is expanded by three locations with this acquisition and more than 300 colocation customers Albany, NY, Philadelphia, PA, and Colorado Springs, CO. Additionally; Turnkey Internet will also add 1,500 customers to the company’s base, fortifying its bare metal capabilities. The company stated that ColoHouse and its investors will continue to grow with strategic acquisitions.

ColoHouse’s full suite of colocation, cloud, and managed services are available in 26 locations in 21 cities in North America, Europe, and Asia. Paul Bint, CEO of ColoHouse said,

“2021 continues to be the year of formulating the perfect group of exemplary companies and teams to create a best-in-class colocation, cloud, and services company. The Quonix Group acquisition includes ColoHouse’s first foray into building ownership with the Turnkey Internet facility in Albany, NY. This is an exciting milestone for us as a growing team. In the last year, ColoHouse will have grown its data center footprint by 600%in the United States, supercharging our service offerings. The leadership teams are trailblazing our organization into an enterprise brand, using our multiple locations, talent, and service portfolios to be best in class.”

