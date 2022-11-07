Colovore unveiled its plans to build a 9 MW data center located in Santa Clara, which is expected to be operational in early 2024.

The facility will allow deploying racks with power densities of 50 kW using water-chilled rear-door cooling units and 250 kW per rack using direct liquid cooling.

Colovore’s new facility will be designed for deploying AI , machine learning, and big data applications and servers.

New capacity

Colovore’s original data center is located on Space Park Drive, next to a Digital Realty campus that includes the region’s primary connectivity hub. Its other neighbors are Equinix and Cyxtera. Colovore’s new data center will be next door at 3060 Raymond Street, enabling the company to create a single campus. The company is reconstructing an existing warehouse at the site. The facility is expected to be online in early 2024.

With the new facility, the Colovore project is bringing new capacity into the Santa Clara market, which is the Data Center Capital of Silicon Valley due to competitive power pricing from the municipal utility, Silicon Valley Power. Colovore expects to have a shorter path to market, by retrofitting an existing facility compared to new projects involving demolition and multi-story projects. The project will include seismic reinforcements and other upgrades. It has received approval for power delivery from Silicon Valley Power. Ben Coughlin, co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Colovore said,

« In the last 3 years, it’s really become more of a tidal wave of power density, driven fundamentally by incredible innovations at the chip and processing layers. It is really driving densities through the roof. »