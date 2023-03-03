The London 4 Data Centre development located in Hayes will provide 57 MW of IT power and will mark the company’s third and fourth data center in London.

The data center buildings feature 100% renewable energy, heat pump technology, and backup biodiesel-powered generators.

Colt stated that there is further land on the site to develop a third 30 MW IT power data center.

Global hyperscale data center solutions provider, Colt Data Centre Services announced that the company has commenced the construction of a new London 4 Data Centre in Hayes, West London. The construction started with a ground-breaking ceremony in London to celebrate the new project. The facility includes two data center buildings and significant enhancements to landscaping that will revitalize the site and adjacent area.

57 MW of IT power

The facilities will be the company’s third and fourth hyperscale data center in London and will provide 57 MW of IT power. The facilities will meet the needs of large enterprises and cloud service providers in the region. Colt also stated that there is land allowing the organization to develop a third data center that will provide 30 MW of IT power.

The new facilities also include a range of measures to ensure high levels of sustainability. Colt’s Hayes data centers will use 100% renewable energy, heat pump technology, and back-up biodiesel-powered generators. The data center will also create approximately 230 permanent jobs, 350 construction jobs, and 50 apprenticeships. Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt Data Centre Services said,

« We are extremely excited to announce the ground-breaking of our newest data centre in London. We worked closely with the local community and stakeholders through the planning process to intricately shape all aspects of this development, to outline the economic benefits it will bring, and to explain the critical role that data centres play in all of our daily lives and most importantly what opportunities this brings for the local communities. »