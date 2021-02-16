Colt Data Centre Services’ (DCS) Inzai 1 data center has been awarded the Stamp of Approval for Management & Operations (M&O) by Uptime Institute Professional Services. The M&O Stamp of Approval outlines the necessary measures data center owners and operators must take to achieve the maximum uptime of their existing data centers.

A demonstrably stable and expansive platform

The M&O Stamp of Approval was awarded to Colt DCS’ Inzai 1 data center following a document assessment in May 2020. This was subsequently followed by a site verification assessment. The award is valid until 10th December 2022.

Hiroshige Sugihara, Vice President, Head of Asia-Pacific, Colt DCS, said,

“This award demonstrates the high standards we hold ourselves to at Colt DCS. To make sure our customers get the best possible service, we do everything we can to avoid the risk of downtime and, as this award shows, we’re succeeding. This award, in addition to the launch of our Inzai 3 hyperscale facility in 2020, also highlights our commitment in helping Japan achieve its digital transformation goals, set out by Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese Prime Minister. Colt DCS’ data centers provide a demonstrably stable and expansive platform to support growth for countries and companies alike.”

Inzai 1 is part of Colt DCS’ three-site campus, which also possesses Inzai 2 and 3, both of which are hyperscale facilities. Inzai 1 remains one of the most secure, high-specification data centers in Japan. The facility is situated in Inzai city, Chiba, which is a low earthquake risk location just 40 minutes from Tokyo.

See more Data Center News