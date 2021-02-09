<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) announced that its operations across the UK and Europe are fully powered by 100% renewable power. Colt DCS aims to provide green power to sister company Colt Technology Services and its customers using DCS data centers in the region.

Renewable energy is the first step

The main goal of the company is to reduce its own carbon emissions. Across the UK and Europe, Colt DCS currently operates 17 carrier-neutral data centers, with three in London. The data center provider has plans to set science-based emission reduction targets which will be finalized in 2021.

Colt DCS Director of Energy and Sustainability, Scott Balloch said,

“Our accelerated transition to renewable energy is just the first step in our journey to becoming more sustainable as a business and industry, with much more to come. At Colt DCS, we believe the responsibility lies with us as an industry to lead the way, generate our own high standards for sustainability, and present these to governments. That is why we are currently developing impactful, science-based metrics that we can hold ourselves accountable to.”

Colt’s global ‘Green Team’ has already implemented several initiatives including minimizing the use of plastic bottles and cups across its entire estate, the use of more efficient LED lighting within its data centers and offices as well as promoting cycling initiatives for its employee base.

