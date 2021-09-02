Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) announced that it had started constructing its next hyperscale data center with a ground-breaking ceremony in Japan. This 42,000m2, 45MW facility will be in Keihanna Science City, in the Kansai area. It is expected to be completed in early 2023.

To meet capacity demands of hyperscale customers

With this new facility, Colt DCS aims to meet the scalable capacity demands of hyperscale and enterprise customers looking for large-scale facilities to meet growing requirements. The facility will employ state-of-the-art cooling technologies to ensure high efficiency while supporting Colt DCS and its clients’ sustainability targets.

Padraig MacColgain, Vice President, Head of APAC at Colt DCS, said,

“This land was not originally available for purchase by a data center operator due to Keihanna Science City being an area designated for research and development activities. However, we received immense support from the Kyoto Prefectural authorities to help make our acquisition possible and want to thank them greatly for their support. The acquisition of this site is another stake in the ground for us, demonstrating the momentum of our hyperscale strategy and cementing our foothold in APAC.”

This announcement came after the Colt DCS announcement of Fidelity’s joint venture with Mitsui to provide advanced hyperscale data centers in Japan, with potential further growth in APAC.

See more Data Center News