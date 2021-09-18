Colt Group, comprising Colt Technology Services and Colt Data Centre Services, announced that the company’s commitment to achieving global net zero carbon for all its operations by 2030. The decision forms part of the company’s ambitious journey to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon economy through developing new and existing technologies.

Switch to renewable gas

The company has set science-based targets approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Colt Group will reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 46% by 2030 and work closely with suppliers to significantly reduce Scope 3 emissions throughout its supply chain. The company’s targets demonstrate Colt’s credibility and commitment to immediate action. These include:

75% renewable electricity for all sites globally by 2023

93% of supply chain emissions aligned to 1.5C SBT by 2025

38% electric vehicles in company fleet by 2025 and 75% by 2030

100% switch to renewable gas by 2030

Keri Gilder, CEO at Colt Technology Services said,

“As a business, we understand the urgency of taking action to drive positive changes in the technology industry and take full accountability for our emissions. I am thrilled to mark this milestone and commit to science-based targets. Colt’s goal line is clear: we aim to become a market leader in sustainability by not only reducing our own emissions but also assisting our customers in their own sustainability journeys.”

See more Data Center News