Colo Atl announced that Community IX Holdings has selected Colo Atl, located at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta for its community-based peering exchange, CIX-ATL. It enables increased connectivity options for customers in the Atlanta area. CIX is a nonprofit organization to create an internet exchange with cost-effective peering solutions. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross-connect within a SOC 1 Type II certified facility. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center, and interconnection services.
The company also announced that Colo Atl assists with the organization’s mission by allowing CIX and its members, including internet service providers, content providers, and enterprises within the facility, to securely and conveniently cross-connect, with no monthly recurring fees, between tenants within the Meet-Me-Area. John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl said,
“CIX-ATL is a most welcome and timely addition to the Colo Atl family. Our existing tenants can now connect to CIX through Colo Atl, providing increased business opportunities for them. IXs play a critical role across the digital infrastructure landscape and their collective mission to always put the customer first is very much aligned with how we do business at Colo Atl. Our free cross-connection capabilities and carrier-neutral colocation and data center facility offers a safe and secure environment to foster content exchange at lower costs and greater speed, making us the ideal interconnection partner in Atlanta.”
