Colo Atl announced that Community IX Holdings has selected Colo Atl, located at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta for its community-based peering exchange, CIX-ATL. It enables increased connectivity options for customers in the Atlanta area. CIX is a nonprofit organization to create an internet exchange with cost-effective peering solutions. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross-connect within a SOC 1 Type II certified facility. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center, and interconnection services.

Secure and convenient cross-connect

The company also announced that Colo Atl assists with the organization’s mission by allowing CIX and its members, including internet service providers, content providers, and enterprises within the facility, to securely and conveniently cross-connect, with no monthly recurring fees, between tenants within the Meet-Me-Area. John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl said,