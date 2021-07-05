Contabo launched 2 new additional Regions: US East and US West in the United States just in time for Independence Day. New Data Centers in New York, NY and Seattle, WA join their current location in St. Louis, MO bringing the total number of North American Data Centers to three. Thanks to that, people in all main metropolitan areas in the US and Canadian American can access Contabo affordable VPS with a latency as low as 3 ms.

Providing good connectivity

The soaring popularity of distributed teams and the growing trend to move on-premise servers to the cloud increased the need for affordable virtual and dedicated servers. At the same time, there is an increasing demand for servers located nearby, not on the other side of the continent. This need is especially strong in the United States, the world’s largest economy and IT market.

Regardless of whether it’s about providing good connectivity to users or creating a geo-redundancy setup, the importance of having a server nearby is greater than ever. It is true not only for big corporations, but also for small and medium businesses, freelancers, and consumers who often cannot afford expensive cloud services to run their workloads.

Offering payments in US dollars

To tackle this challenge, Contabo just opened two new Regions: US East and US West. This way, everyone in the US has access to a local VPS and Dedicated Servers from Contabo. What makes Contabo servers stand out is not only the German quality which they imported to their US locations but also their aggressive pricing as their servers offer more bang for the buck than most competitors. Regardless of their German roots, Contabo offers payments in US dollars and 365-day-a-year support in English.

Thomas Noglik, CEO of Contabo said,

“Our mission in Contabo is to make computing power affordable for everyone. We are really happy to bring our VPS and Dedicated Servers closer to Americans living on the East and West coast. The fact that we are launching these new Regions on Independence Day is not a coincidence. Our new Data Centers help Americans from both coasts to decrease their dependence on expensive cloud providers or inflexible on-premises solutions.”

The new regions are already available on contabo.com. To try them, simply pick a desired model of High-Performance VPS, Virtual Dedicated Server or AMD Dedicated Server and select “US East” or “US West” Region. Place an order, wait for the access credentials and you can start enjoying your brand-new server.

