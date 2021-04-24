Contabo, known for their aggressively priced VPS, has announced the launch on their blog page. The move by Contabo seems to be aimed at disrupting the status quo in Asia, where computing power is by far more expensive than in Europe or the US.

Same design and same network equipment

The arrival of a low-cost Virtual Server Provider will provide an alternative for people in Asia who don’t want to choose between the attractive price and a low-latency server location. This will put considerable pressure on other providers present in Singapore like OVH or Vultr to review their prices to remain competitive.

In their launch announcement, Contabo explained how they are going to apply the same standards they follow in Germany in the new data center. They stated that they use the same rack design and the same network equipment in Singapore as in other locations. The hardware used across all locations is brand-new and is sourced from renowned providers like Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and Dell.

Working with Telia and Hurricane Electric

When it comes to uplink providers in Singapore, Contabo works with Telia (which is their global provider) and Hurricane Electric. The Singapore Data Center is ISO-certified and equipped with state-of-art fire protection like a nitrogen fire suppression system. Aleksander Kuczek, CRO of Contabo said,

“In pursuit of expanding global availability of our services we are adding a brand-new region in Asia on top of the existing Regions in Europe and the US.”

