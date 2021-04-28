vXchnge, a colocation services provider, announced Corellian Software, has migrated its cloud-based production environment to vXchnge’s data center facility in Portland, Oregon. This migration will meet the need for a more reliable solution for data storage and network connectivity.

To take back control of systems and data

Corellian developed and launched EPRLive, a SaaS portal for reporting fringe benefits to multiemployer plans, on a well-known public cloud platform but found that it was unable to keep pace with the company’s growth.

Anne Larson, CEO, Corellian Software, said,

“Our cloud provider was slow and blocking certain ports, creating latency and email issues and hindering our product from performing to its full potential. And despite the cloud’s reputation for affordability, to get the performance and features we needed, the cost became unreasonable. After years as a cloud-first company, we realized the public cloud was no longer for us. We switched to colocation to take back control of our systems, data, and costs. Not only does vXchnge have a convenient location close to our headquarters, and the right compliance certifications for our industry, vXchnge employees are friendly and quick to respond to our questions and concerns.”

Corellian sought a colocation partner to enable the company to improve its application performance and protect sensitive customer data while containing operating expenses. vXchnge offers common colocation features, including predictable pricing, layered physical and logical security, redundant infrastructure, and remote hands for on-site support, as well as key differentiators like carrier-neutral connectivity and in\site, a proprietary platform for managing assets, power, and bandwidth available to all vXchnge customers at no additional cost.

“Like Corellian, vXchnge recognizes that our customers rely on our services, and we go to great lengths to keep our customers’ experience with us at the heart of everything we do. It’s not uncommon for successful companies ‘born in the cloud’ to outgrow their foundations. vXchnge provides transparency, stability, and privacy without creating a need for on-premises infrastructure – allowing business leaders to devote more energy and resources to their core services,” said vXchnge co-founder Ernest Sampera.

See more Data Center News