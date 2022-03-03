Hybrid IT solutions provider, CoreSite, announced the company has secured approval from Santa Clara’s Planning Commission that allows the company to commence the construction of a 32 MW, 200,000 square foot data center, which will be named SV9. The purpose-built facility will expand CoreSite’s footprint in the area, complementing its existing SV3, SV4, SV5, SV6, SV7, and SV8 data centers.

34 megawatt, 200,000 square foot

CoreSite is providing an ecosystem of networks and direct access to major cloud providers, including AWS, Alibaba, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. CoreSite’s Silicon Valley campus enables customers to:

Create outstanding digital experiences

Lower latency and improve performance

Reduce overall TCO associated with power and cooling while maintaining uptime

Improve application performance by interoperating workloads

Increase security by limiting points of network access

Gain lights-out capabilities, 24/7 security, field operations, remote hands and real-time provisioning via the MyCoreSite service delivery platform

Maile Kaiser, SVP of Sales and Marketing at CoreSite said,

« Our Silicon Valley campus uniquely provides a variety of colocation options and native cloud onramps in the heart of one of the largest concentrations of internet and technology companies in the world. With more than 205 cloud, network and IT service providers available within our data centers, as well as continual investment toward in-market campus expansions, CoreSite is equipped to meet the infrastructure needs of tomorrow, today. »