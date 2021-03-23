CoreSite is enabling 100 Gbps fiber interconnections for Azure ExpressRoute Direct. It provides multi-region Azure integration via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. CoreSite Realty Corporation is a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access, and interconnection solutions across the U.S. Interconnection point enables CoreSite users and Microsoft connectivity partners to access Azure ExpressRoute directly.

Optionality, resiliency, performance, and reliability

On-net access to Azure ExpressRoute allows enterprise customers and Microsoft connectivity partners to benefit from directly connecting to Microsoft’s global network. It also provides low latency edge-to-edge performance, increased security, and eliminates data egress costs.

Additionally, the new combination offers enhanced network connectivity for business continuity and disaster recovery programs. Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, CoreSite, said,

“We are excited to offer our customers on-net availability and improved resiliency options to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute in Chicago, in addition to the on-net ExpressRoute connectivity already available in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Denver, and Northern Virginia. Direct and private connectivity to leading cloud providers like Microsoft is essential for enterprises to deploy their hybrid and multi-cloud IT architectures.”

