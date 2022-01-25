Hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, CoreSite announced a new partnership with a global edge cloud service provider, Zenlayer. The partnership allows CoreSite customers to access Zenlayer’s Cloud Networking and Bare Metal Cloud services through CoreSite’s Open Cloud Exchange. Customers will be able to deploy applications worldwide via an ultra-low latency private network.

Global connectivity

With Zenlayer Cloud Networking, CoreSite customers will connect public clouds, private clouds, and enterprise SaaS directly in over 25 countries worldwide. Zenlayer, an on-demand NaaS, allows organizations to quickly build private, full-mesh global networks.

It also enables organizations to access their telemetry data, providing end-to-end visibility of the network status, connectivity quality, latency, and resource utilization. Cloud Networking interconnects with Zenlayer Bare Metal Cloud will also allow customers to deploy high-performance, dedicated servers in 58 cities across 30 countries.

Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO of Zenlayer said,

« We are thrilled that Zenlayer is now part of the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. Together, Zenlayer and CoreSite will make it easier and faster for businesses to build hybrid cloud and multi-cloud solutions across the globe. With our joint offering, CoreSite customers will be able to deliver the same seamless digital experiences to users in new markets, ultimately increasing both user retention and revenue. »

