CoreSite Realty Corporation helps education and other research institutions and platforms overcome ever-evolving digital challenges with its hyper-connected data centers. Today’s colleges, universities and research institutions are leading the adoption of digital technologies and education tools. Beyond that, many education institutions provide digital platforms to further the education and discovery of their students and staff. As education institutions place increasing value on their digital offerings and build new online learning platforms, they face challenges such as real estate costs, operating costs and latency. CoreSite’s hyper-connected data centers offer colleges, universities, education platforms and research institutions the data center solutions they need to solve these challenges.

To reduce costs

Colocation provides several opportunities to reduce costs. CoreSite can help higher education providers clear up internal resources from maintaining data center space to driving digital innovation. CoreSite’s secure, reliable, high-performance and interconnected data centers and campuses are positioned to help education and research organizations reduce the wait for data transfer and processing. The CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange or other direct cloud interconnect products accessible from a CoreSite colocation facility can reduce data transfer speeds by up to 44%.

Vlad Berkovsky, Vice President, Engineering at Udemy said,

“The way that students learn and the way content is delivered to them has been evolving for a long time, but the transformation has been pushed forward exponentially by the circumstances of today’s world. CoreSite’s flexible data center solutions have helped us have certainty that we can continue serving millions of Udemy students globally and improve their lives through learning.”

Features of the data centers