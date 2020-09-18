CoreSite Realty Corporation announced the support of the digital transformation needs of the public sector. Government agencies have access to an environment that supports Federal Information Security Management Act and Federal Risk and Authorization Management compliance efforts. The CoreSite environment supports fisma and fedramp compliance.

The opportunities of CoreSite for public sector agencies

This CoreSite’s compliance coupled with strategic alliances with Federal System Integrators and native access to the major public cloud providers offers a holistic infrastructure solution to meet your agency’s needs. The opportunities of CoreSite for public sector agencies are below:

Owned and operated purpose-built facilities that maintain stringent compliance standards for data center operations and security and are able to support high-density and modern cooling techniques for high-performance computing.

Security and compliance such as the utilization of high-impact baseline control for NIST 800-53 Revision 4 reflect CoreSite’s commitment to successfully delivering rigorous compliance standards to support the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) compliance efforts.

Fully customized deployments ranging from partial cabinets to private suites on a national footprint so you can seamlessly grow as needs evolve.

Directly connect to partners and providers within the same building, reducing latency, improving network performance and saving on network costs.

Lower costs and save on data egress charges with direct access to leading cloud providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and IBM.

Rest assured with CoreSite’s 100% uptime SLA with a record of eight-9s uptime in 2019 and our 24x7x365 highly skilled on-site operations professionals

Matt Johns, CoreSite’s Vice President Sales, Mid-Atlantic and Public Sector, said,

“The Public Sector is under tremendous pressure to modernize their digital infrastructure. CoreSite is proud to partner with these agencies and deliver data center solutions that support the mission-critical requirements they have to manage cloud migration and data center modernization.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News