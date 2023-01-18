Crane Data Center and Principal Asset Management announced the development of a 100+ MW data center campus in Portland.

Crane Data Centers and Principal Asset Management announced that the duo is working on a 100+ MW data center campus in Portland. The facility is located in Forest Grove, Oregon. The location was strategically selected for its proximity to the Hillsboro data center ecosystem.

50 MW initial capacity

The location will allow the facility to access multiple fiber paths, recycled water for cooling, and an onsite substation connected to the transmission grid providing access to low-cost renewable energy.

The first phase of the project is including an approximately 300,000-square-foot facility, which will be built on a 35-acre site. The initial capacity of the campus will be 50 MW. According to the announcement, the duo plans to expand the total capacity of the data center campus to over 100+ MW in the future. Matt Pfile, CEO of Crane said,

« We’re honored to partner with Principal Real Estate Investors to develop a new data center campus in the Portland market. We’re excited to collaborate with the Principal real estate team and develop a data center campus that demonstrates our strong commitment to sustainability. »