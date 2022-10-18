Cube IM is acquiring firstcolo from funds advised by EMERAM Capital Partners, an investment company for medium-sized companies in the German-speaking region.

The two founders of firstcolo, Jerome Evans and Nicolaj Kamensek, will remain shareholders of firstcolo and will continue to lead the company.

firstcolo is the owner of two Tier III+ data centers in Frankfurt which are 100% powered by green electricity.

The independent mid-market infrastructure investor, Cube IM has agreed to acquire firstcolo, a Frankfurt-based data center business and colocation, dedicated servers, managed services, and private cloud solutions provider. The acquisition is made by Cube Infrastructure Fund III.

The company is acquiring firstcolo from funds advised by EMERAM Capital Partners, an investment company for medium-sized companies in the German-speaking region, and its portfolio company diva-e Excellence.

Cube IM and firstcolo decided not to disclose the financial details of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions.

firstcolo is the owner of two Tier III+ data centers in Frankfurt which are 100% powered by green electricity. firstcolo was founded in 2007 and expanded with the acquisition of Accelerated IT in 2017. Since welcoming EMERAM and diva-e as new majority shareholders, the management team achieved substantial growth of firstcolo’s revenues and profitability around its core colocation offering. The two founders of firstcolo, Jerome Evans and Nicolaj Kamensek, will remain shareholders of firstcolo and will continue to lead the company in the next growth phase. Stéphane Calas, Partner at Cube Infrastructure Managers, said,

« Cube invests in businesses which capitalize on megatrends driving the need for sustainable infrastructure. In the digital sector, Cube has conducted a dozen transactions since 2008, partnering with talented management teams to achieve strong and sustainable growth. We believe firstcolo to be very well positioned to address the increasing needs of German SMEs in terms of colocation and cloud services, with the ability to anticipate the future needs of customers. Our team is very excited to join forces with Jerome and Nicolaj, firstcolo’s management team and founders to write the next growth chapter of the Company. »