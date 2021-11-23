Global real estate investment trust, CyrusOne announced the acquisition of land in East of Frankfurt for the construction of a data center facility. It will be the company’s fifth data center in the city, with incoming power of 90MW and a critical power capacity of 63MW.

18,000 square meters

When fully built, the Frankfurt V facility will offer 18,000 square meters of technical space in two separate three-story buildings. Each building will provide 31.5 MW critical power capacity. With its closed-loop water cooling system and other sustainable specifications to reduce water usage, the facility will be built with a low PUE. CyrusOne stated that the facility’s earliest phase of construction is planned for the second quarter of 2023 with the first phase of 9MW of capacity or more delivered in the third quarter of 2024. Matt Pullen, EVP and Managing Director Europe of CyrusOne said,

“Take-up in capacity by hyperscalers continues to drive significant demand for data center needs across Europe, resulting in near record levels of construction pipeline, particularly in Frankfurt. CyrusOne has enjoyed remarkable success in the region and a fifth site in Frankfurt signals our experience in this market and our capability to consistently deliver mission critical capacity and capabilities that our customers have come to depend on.”

