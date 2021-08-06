Global real estate investment trust, CyrusOne announced that the company has acquired a 5-acre site in Madrid for its new data center facility. Madrid facility will be the company’s first planned European facility beyond the FLAP-D markets and will allow customers to rapidly scale digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure.

21 MW of power capacity

The facility is designed to be a single two-story building. It will provide a 21 MW of power capacity with a total area of 6,000 square meters of state-of-the-art technical space. According to the announcement, it will achieve BREEAM accreditation of ‘very good’, utilize 100% renewable energy, and generate 100 kW onsite through roof-mounted solar PV panels.

The facility will also utilize air-cooled closed-loop chiller technology to limit water usage and employs water retention technologies such as rainwater recovery and low water requirement planting. Matt Pullen, EVP and Managing Director of Europe at CyrusOne said,

“There has been a major acceleration of data center capacity in Spain over the last few years, and in 2020 Madrid was one of the fastest growing European markets. Our investment in the region is another milestone on our European roadmap as we continue to expand our footprint across the continent to provide coverage, capacity and connectivity requirements to support our customers’ ambitions.”

